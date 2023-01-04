Pakistan are placed in a precarious position in the second Test against New Zealand. Left-hander Saud Shakeel hit a maiden century Wednesday before New Zealand hit back to keep Pakistan to 407-9 at the close of the third day of the second Test in Karachi. Shakeel was unbeaten on 124 and Abrar Ahmed yet to score after New Zealand took four wickets in the final session for 70 runs, leaving the hosts 42 runs shy of the tourists' first innings total of 449. Shakeel has kept his end intact for 488 minutes -- batting all day Wednesday, and adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Imam-ul-Haq (83) and 150 for the fifth with Sarfaraz Ahmed (78).

However, the stand with Sarafraz ended on a controversial note. Sarfaraz was stumped on 78 in the penultimate over before the break, having scored his third consecutive half-century of the series. It happened in the 100th over, when Tom Blundell affected the stumping of Ahmed off Daryl Mitchell. After several replays, third umpire Ahsan Raza decided Sarfaraz's show was not on the ground when Blundell dislodged the bails.

However, fans felts otherwise and vented their anger on Twitter.

I need to know what weed third umpire was smoking. Spikes of shoes were clearly touching the ground when keeper took off the bails. Another dismal 3rd umpire decision. https://t.co/m0vCSZXMIa pic.twitter.com/GKXoTFEqko — Moonis Shoaib - #CR7(@MoonisShoaib) January 4, 2023

It's clearly not Out. Very bad decision by Umpire. — Usama Awan (@UsamaAw82435824) January 4, 2023

On-field and Third umpire both have been poor during the last two test series...

Sarfraz Ahmad stays unlucky as some part of spikes were still on the ground when bails were dislocated, bails were dislocated already when his feet left the ground. — Umar FarOoq (@UmarFarooqGL) January 4, 2023

Not out according to the laws, but not according to Ahsan Raza pic.twitter.com/vrGG5UJzNS — Mojo Jojo (@ReecyJames_) January 4, 2023



Talking about the match, Shakeel said he was delighted to score a hundred on his home ground.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"It was also great to have Sarfaraz alongside me because he gave me confidence when I was in nineties," he said.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell believed the wicket was still good for batting.

"We have to get the last wicket (Thursday) and then, I guess, have to reassess because Pakistan are a good batting side, so probably need a big total."

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata's Tribute To Messi; Rally Full Of White And Blue Takes Over City