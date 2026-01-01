Sara Tendulkar, entrepreneur and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Litestyle by PNG, its contemporary lightweight fine jewellery brand. Speaking on the association, Tendulkar said, "Litestyle reflects a sense of ease and individuality that feels very natural to me. The jewellery is light, thoughtful and designed for everyday life."

On the professional front, Sara officially stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, Mumbai. The studio, which opened its doors to the public on August 21, 2025, is the fourth branch of the popular Dubai-based Pilates Academy franchise.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar shared: "Pilates has played a huge role in my fitness journey. My background in clinical nutrition and public health makes me view wellness as much more than just workouts or diets. It's about balance - the kind that lets you care for your health while still enjoying the little things you love. That's what inspired me to bring both together, so people can build strength and live more mindfully in a way that feels natural for them."

Sara Tendulkar first encountered Pilates in London, where she pursued her education. She remembers walking into a Pilates studio in London, trying a class, and being instantly hooked.

"I'm the kind of person who enjoys an active lifestyle," she says. "When I was in London a few years ago, I tried Pilates and was instantly hooked. Through it all, I kept dreaming of having my own space - maybe a café, a smoothie bar, or just a place where people could come together and feel part of a community. So, when I moved back to India and came across the Pilates Academy, opening a franchise with them just felt right."