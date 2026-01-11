A video of India star Sanju Samson taking batting tips from legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, the wicketkeeper-batter can be seen standing in front of Yuvraj and paying attention to his advice. Notably, Yuvraj has already played a huge role in the careers of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as a mentor. While Gill is the ODI and Test captain of India, Abhishek has cemented his place as a fiery T20I opener for the side.

Samson has been named in the national squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. His retention in the team has come after consistent performances and renewed confidence in his abilities at the international level.

Ishan Kishan has been roped in as the second wicketkeeper-batter option alongside Samson, who will be opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

Samson and Abhishek have been sealed as the opening pair for Team India, with Rinku Singh also making a comeback in the side.

Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 campaign with Jharkhand, leading them to their first-ever SMAT title, has returned to the side after last playing a T20I against Australia in late 2023. He top-scored in SMAT with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44, with two centuries and two fifties, including a century in the final against Haryana and striking at above 197.

Tilak Varma, pace all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, spin all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh give a lot of firepower and depth to the Indian middle order. Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner alongside Varun Chakravarthy, while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack featuring Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

India are placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan, and the United States. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will start its campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).