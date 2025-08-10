It is evident that Chennai Super Kings have failed to find a perfect replacement of MS Dhoni so far. Under the leadership of Dhoni, CSK won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title a record-equalling five times. CSK even tried Dhoni leaving the leadership role, making way for Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, but such poor was the result that Dhoni was re-instated mid-season. He captained the side in 2023 as well before Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked as his successor in the role. As fate would have it, an injury during the season ruled Gaikwad out, with Dhoni once again taking over the role of CSK captain. Over the years, Dhoni has also played a crucial role for CSK with the bat and the wicketkeeping gloves.

As reports of Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals have emerged on social media, former India batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth has picked the player as the "right replacement" for MS Dhoni.

"To tell you the truth, Sanju is a brilliant player and he's very popular in Chennai. He's got a good brand image in Chennai. As I said, I'll be the first one to pick him for Chennai if he is willing to leave and comes this side," said Srikkanth in a video on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

"He's the right replacement for MS Dhoni. Dhoni can maximum play this season, maybe not the year after and then you can have a smooth transition," he added.

Samson is the captain of Rajasthan Royals but Srikkanth feels that Gaikwad should continue to lead CSK even if the side ropes in the RR star.

"But I feel if Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the captaincy, he should be continued with," he said.

Apart from a great international career, Dhoni is also reputable in franchise cricket, being the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history. He has scored 5439 runs in 278 matches at an average of 38.30, including 24 fifties, at a strike rate of over 137.

Besides five IPL titles, he has also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK, making the franchise one of the most popular entities in the sporting world, largely on the basis of his own brand and name.

Crowds follow and different fan clubs chant 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' in unison when the batting legend makes even as much as an appearance inside his dressing room, gearing up for a possible chance at batting.

(With ANI Inputs)