Former India batter Sandeep Patil on Thursday lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale. Kale, who had the backing of BJP MLA and new BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, defeated Patil by 25 votes. Kale got 183 votes as compared to Patil's 158. Kale was vice-president in the previous regime.

The 66-year-old former cricketer had decided to contest the MCA polls last month.

Promoted

Patil was earlier director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.

He also has a lot of coaching experience with stints with the Indian, Kenyan and Oman teams.