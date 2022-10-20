Story ProgressBack to home
Sandeep Patil Loses To Amol Kale In MCA Presidential Election
Patil was earlier director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.
File image of Sandeep Patil© PTI
Former India batter Sandeep Patil on Thursday lost the presidential election of Mumbai Cricket Association to Amol Kale. Kale, who had the backing of BJP MLA and new BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, defeated Patil by 25 votes. Kale got 183 votes as compared to Patil's 158. Kale was vice-president in the previous regime.
The 66-year-old former cricketer had decided to contest the MCA polls last month.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Patil was earlier director at the National Cricket Academy and also served as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.
He also has a lot of coaching experience with stints with the Indian, Kenyan and Oman teams.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup and check out World Cup Schedule, Results and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.