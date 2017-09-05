 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Saina Nehwal Eyes Superseries Final Qualification After Reuniting With Gopichand

Updated: 05 September 2017 15:20 IST

Saina said she has started playing in Hyderabad from yesterday, but because she has some pain in her leg, she will start full training from September 7.

Saina Nehwal Eyes Superseries Final Qualification After Reuniting With Gopichand
Saina Nehwal finished with a bronze medal at the 2017 World Badminton Championships. © AFP

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal wants to qualify for the Dubai World Superseries Finals after resuming her partnership with long-time mentor and chief coach Pullela Gopichand. Three years after parting ways, Saina on Monday announced her reunion with Gopichand and said she is looking forward to training at his academy beginning on Thursday.

"I feel when we spoke things went very smoothly and there was no discussion of past. For now, we have buried our past differences. We are now only looking forward to the training," Saina, who won a bronze at World Championship, told PTI.

"I would like to start training first, the fire to win is there and I would definitely try my best. I'm keen to qualify for year-end Dubai Superseries Finals."

After splitting with Gopichand following a loss at the Copenhagen World Championship in 2014, Saina had said that her off-court planning was not fructifying as she was losing to top players such as China's Li Xuerui.

Saina said she has started playing in Hyderabad from yesterday, but because she has some pain in her leg, she will start full training from September 7.

"I am playing in Hyderabad, but because I have some pain in my leg, I will start full training from September seven," said Saina, who is suffering from a slight thigh strain.

Asked if she was feeling homesick while training in Bengaluru with Vimal Kumar, Saina said, "It is not like that, but things will be much easier in Hyderabad for me."

Saina credited coach Vimal for being there when she needed him the most.

"Definitely, his hardwork has paid off in the last three years that Vimal sir has worked on me," she said.

Saina had moved to Prakash Padukone Academy here three years ago after 2014 World Championships.

Under the eyes of Vimal, she achieved the World No. 1 ranking in April 2015 and won a silver at the 2015 World Championship before suffering a knee injury ahead of Rio Olympics last year.

It was only the second time that an Indian had achieved the top ranking after Prakash Padukone achieved the feat in 1980.

Topics : Saina Nehwal Badminton Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Saina reunited with Gopichand after three years
  • 'Keen to qualify for year-end Dubai Superseries Finals', said Saina
  • 'Things will be much easier in Hyderabad for me', said Saina
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal Reunites With Pullela Gopichand, Says Happy To Be Back Home
Saina Nehwal Reunites With Pullela Gopichand, Says Happy To Be Back Home
A World Championships Bronze After Recovering From Injury Is Special: Saina Nehwal
A World Championships Bronze After Recovering From Injury Is Special: Saina Nehwal
It Is Important For Players To Get Used To Scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
It Is Important For Players To Get Used To Scheduling: Pullela Gopichand
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.