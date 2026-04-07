Steve Smith has had a good time in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 so far, helping his side Multan Sultans to the top of the table after five matches. However, an incident involving Smith and opening partner Sahibzada Farhan has gone viral on social media. In a match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators, Farhan denied Smith a single on the last ball of an over, despite the Australian being keen on taking it. Fans on social media compared the incident to the one between Steve Smith and Pakistan star Babar Azam in the Big Bash League (BBL), when Smith had denied Babar a single in order to keep strike.

The recent incident happened on Sunday. Smith had got Multan Sultans off to a flying start and wanted to keep strike for the fourth over by taking a single on the final ball of the third over. However, he was denied a run by Farhan.

Smith also appeared a tad frustrated with Farhan's denial, leading fans to recall the BBL moment.

In January 2026, while playing for Sydney Sixers, Smith had denied Babar a single during the 'Power Surge' phase. Babar got out soon after and cut a frustrated figure.

Fans on the internet compared Farhan denying Smith a single to Smith denying Babar. Some even labelled it as "revenge".

Sahibzada Farhan has taken revenge on Steve Smith for insulting Bobby in BBL



pic.twitter.com/UU8abhSBc4 — Jalal Haider (@jalalbalti) April 5, 2026

Sahibzada Farhan denied a single to Steve Smith who did the same to Babar Azam during BBL pic.twitter.com/37HeWZAo49 — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) April 5, 2026

Sahibzada Farhan's deliberate snub of Steve Smith for a single wasn't just a personal vendetta - it was a statement.



In a match where Multan Sultans dominated, that moment revealed a fierce team identity and a revenge narrative that fans won't forget. — Gully Point (@gullypoint_) April 6, 2026

Sahibzada Farhan took revenge on Big Bash League's King Babar Azam from Steve Smith In the Big Bash League, Steve Smith did not take King Babar Azam's single on the last ball of the over and today in the PSL, Sahibzada Farhan did not take Steve Smith's single on the last ball pic.twitter.com/85yfvVv6tB — king (@SheikhA52092646) April 6, 2026

Coming back to PSL 2026, Smith slammed 53 off 35 to lead Multan Sultans to victory over Quetta Gladiators, helping them chase down a target of 167 with more than two overs to spare.

A day later, Sahibzada Farhan smashed 68 off 38 as Multan Sultans beat Rawalpindi, chasing down 183 in just 16.2 overs.

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