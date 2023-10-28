Sri Lanka pushed dismal England to the brink of Cricket World Cup 2023 elimination on Thursday when they handed the defending champions an eight-wicket thrashing. It was a second win in five games for 1996 champions Sri Lanka. However, England now have four defeats and just one victory and need to win their remaining four matches to maintain their slender hope of sneaking into the semi-finals. When asked about his feelings regarding it, Australia skipper Pat Cummins -- a player from England's arch-rival team -- said that he was sad to see the outcome of the match.

While his words explained sympathy towards the England cricket team, Cummins' expression explained better as the player said it all with a laughing face.

Chasing just 157 to win, Sri Lanka reached 160 for 2 with 146 balls to spare thanks to in-form Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Nissanka hit an undefeated 77, his fourth successive fifty at the tournament, off 83 balls with seven fours and two sixes, the second of which ended the contest when he launched Adil Rashid over long-on.

Samarawickrama was 65 not out from 54 balls with seven fours and a six to follow the 108 he made against Pakistan and 91 in the win over the Netherlands.

"It's incredibly tough, an incredibly disappointing tournament. As captain, you feel that a lot," said England skipper Jos Buttler.

"We've been short of our best by a very long way. I'm disappointed for myself and the boys that we've not given a good account of ourselves."

He added: "There's no clear answer. If there was one golden nugget that we're not doing then we'd pick that up."

Earlier Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 43 but even he was unable to perform one of his trademark rescue missions as Sri Lanka ripped through their rivals in just 33.2 overs.

England, who won the toss and chose to bat, started briskly, reaching 45-0 by the seventh over before the side suffered a batting collapse.

(With AFP Inputs)