Sachin Tendulkar is a legend in cricket. He holds the record for most number of runs and most centuries in international cricket. While describing the secret behind his on-field show, Tendulkar has often credited his wife Anjali for taking care of their family so that he could concentrate on his game. "I was doing well for India and Anjali stood first in her exam. You know she is a gold medallist doctor so... her career was also flourishing and she was gonna reach a different level but she decided to sacrifice her career so that we could have a family," Tendulkar had said in 2019 in an interview to India Today.

"She knew that I had to travel and then who's gonna look after Sara and Arjun? So she graciously decided to take that decision. I don't think things would have been the same without her contribution and her graciousness. I don't think I would have been sitting here, no chance."

The love and respect that the couple shares is truly special. Now, Sachin has shown a romantic gesture towards his wife. In a video, posted on Instagram by the India great, Sachin can be seen sitting in a restaurant. He then holds out a plate with the following lines written on it: "You never know who you'll meet over a slice". The camera then pans towards a smiling Anjali, who was sitting on the opposite side of the table. The video has gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Sachin's son Arjun slammed a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his Ranji Trophy debut to emulate a feat achieved by his father. Sachin too had scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, when he struck a century against Gujarat as a teenager.

