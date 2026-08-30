Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked his "greatest-ever Indian men's cricketer". It started with a Round of 16 format in which the former international picked Sachin Tendulkar over Vijay Hazare. Ashwin also snubbed Rohit Sharma in favour of Virat Kohli. Things got a bit tight for him when he had to pick one between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, before he went ahead with the legendary captain. Sachin and Kapil Dev made it to the final, where Ashwin picked the 'Master Blaster'.

Ashwin revealed his pick in a video uploaded by ESPNcricinfo. The rounds also included the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Ashwin himself.

In December 2024, Ashwin retired from international cricket as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

In the white-ball formats, Ashwin made 181 appearances and snatched 228 wickets. He made 116 ODI appearances and took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, with one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings.

In 65 T20Is, he took 72 wickets at an average of 23.22. His best figures were 4/8. He also scored 184 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.28, with a best score of 31.

With 765 scalps in 287 matches, Ashwin signed off as India's second-highest wicket-taker across all formats, next to Kumble (953). He also won the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with India.

In 2025, Ashwin also called time on his Indian Premier League career. His retirement from the marquee event came as a shock to the cricket fraternity.

Ashwin appeared in 221 IPL matches, making his debut in 2009. He cemented his status as one of the premier spinners in the T20 league with 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, an economy rate of 7.20, and a strike rate of 25.2. His best figures were 4/34, and he has one four-wicket haul.

(With agency inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace