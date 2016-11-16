Sachin Tendulkar to Adopt Another Village in Andhra Pradesh

This is Sachin Tendulkar's second visit to the village with a population of just 600.

This is Sachin Tendulkar's second visit to the village with a population of just 600. © PTI

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth Rs 6 crore at his adopted village of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga near Gudur, 110 km from here, as people thronged the area to accord a grand welcome to him.

This is Tendulkar's second visit to the village with a population of just 600.

Hundreds of villagers, including women and children from nearby areas, thronged the region to have a glimpse of Tendulkar who was accompanied by top district officials.

A couple- Vijaylakshmi and Gopalaiah-, in their fifties, were the happiest as the cricket legend arrived at their house to have a cup of tea as promised by him during his earlier visit. He also blessed their newly wed son and daughter-in-law during his brief stay there.

Tendulkar asked district officials to let him know about any other facilities to be taken up for development of the village.

Later, at a brief function arranged at the new school playground, he announced that he would adopt Gollapalli village, half a km from Puttamrajuvari Kandriga. It would be developed with an amount of about Rs 3.05 crore, he said.

Tendulkar said his adopted village had witnessed "tremendous" change with proper facilities and people have learnt to keep the village hygienic.

"I am very happy for this," he said, adding he would visit the village again.

The sports star was in the village for about 90 minutes interacting with residents, including self-help groups for women, elderly, youth and children.

Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha MP, had adopted the village in Andhra Pradesh in November 2014 as part of the PM's Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). The initiative involves converting the village, housing 120 families, into a smart one.

Tendulkar had in November 2014, laid foundation stone for 15 projects, including a school playground, concrete streets, electricity, 24 hours drinking water supply, toilets and a furnished community hall with an allocation of Rs 2.80 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (LADS) fund.

The Nellore district administration had also contributed Rs 3.20 crore to strengthen Tendulkar's mission to transform the undeveloped village into a model one, officials said.

Tendulkar, who arrived by a helicopter from Chennai, affectionately advised the villagers to keep the environs hygienic to live a healthy and happy life.

Tendulkar also had a word of advise for the elders.

"Instead of fathers drinking and smoking in the evenings, they should spend time with their family. That is more important. Get together, get closer to each other...enjoy that valuable time. Do not miss out on that opportunity," he said.

The batting maestro, who formally retired from cricket exactly on this day in 2013, expressed happiness over the transformation of the nondescript village since he adopted it.

"All these developments have taken place. I remember when I came here last time, I said if you are able to stay together and achieve what we all want to achieve, I will pay another visit. I will indeed come here again," he told the villagers.

"Just now they announced that a 10-acre plot would be developed as a cricket stadium. I would only come (here) again if you include other sports also. And that is my promise.

Along with cricket, I want other sports included there. And I will come for that inauguration," Tendulkar said.

"I am sure you guys will make the most of all those facilities and once again I congratulate the district Collector for promising to complete the phase-1 of this project in the next two months. From thereon, phase-2 will be completed in one year," the MP said.

Thanking the villagers for showing "truly remarkable" love and affection towards him, the cricket icon said, "I just hope and pray to God that you are happy and healthy. Make the best of these facilities. All the very best and let us keep Swachh Bharat."

He also took a "selfie" with the cheering crowd in the backdrop.

SPS Nellore district Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Guduru MLA Sunil Kumar, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Chairman P R Mohan and other officials were present on the occasion.