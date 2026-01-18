Former Australia all-rounder Mark Waugh ignored cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar while picking his all-time XI. Former England players David Lloyd, Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook were also present while Waugh revealed his list in a video uploaded by Stick to Cricket. In a funny tone, Vaughan asked Lloyd to call and inform Tendulkar about his snub. Lloyd picked up his phone and seemingly called Sachin. He introduced himself to the India great by his nickname 'Bumble'. The call ended abruptly, with Lloyd telling his fellow panellists, "He is gone."

Watch it here:

"You'll have to ring him."



Bumble rings Sachin to tell him he's not in Mark Waugh's all-time XI. pic.twitter.com/B0Kc7iHWuC — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) January 17, 2026

Tendulkar, known as 'Master Blaster' for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique and shot in the book, this right-handed batter entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most at the highest level. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar was part of the Indian team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. After his World Cup debut in 1992, his dream to win the prestigious trophy came true in 2011 after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Sachin was also the part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

(With ANI Inputs)