Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, film personalities including Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, actress Shruti Haasan were among several motorsports enthusiasts, besides Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy, who witnessed the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday. Nagarjuna said he is very happy that the event happened in Hyderabad and described electric vehicles as future of transportation.

What a brilliant race!



Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt !



What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city @KTRBRS@GreenkoIndia #HyderabadEPrix #CheerForTeamMahindra pic.twitter.com/wypkJ8WE8x — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023

Actress Shruti Haasan said, "It is amazing. Sustainability is the future. I am really excited to be here to support the e-prix and watch and enjoy like everyone else". Dulquer Salmaan said he loves street circuit and that he is excited to watch the event.

The other special guests included cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, actor Naga Chaitanya, film producer Allu Aravind, Andhra Pradesh Minister G Amarnath, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu were among those, who witnessed the race.

Kishan Reddy said such events help in promoting tourism and investments in the country.

Telangana Minister for Industries and Information Technology K T Rama Rao said it is a matter of pride that Hyderabad is hosting the prestigious event in the entire world.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted: "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!" In another tweet, he said "And even though @MahindraRacing didn't get the start we wanted I'm grateful for the support of the spectators at the #HyderabadEPrix".

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The seasoned Jean Eric Vergne of DS Penske won an action-packed Hyderabad E-Prix, marking a successful return of a high-profile motorsport event in India.

Fans turned up in large numbers. A group of spectators, who came from Bengaluru said they are excited and added it is obviously fun and they enjoyed the sporting event. The 2.83 km track was set up in the heart of the city around the Hussain Sagar Lake.

