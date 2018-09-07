Sachin Tendulkar Posts Emotional Message For Daughter Sara On Her Graduation Day

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday took to Twitter to post pictures of daughter Sara Tendulkar's graduation ceremony. Both Sachin and his wife Anjali were present at the ceremony in London. "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @ucl, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world Sara," read Sachin's tweet that received over four thousand likes within half an hour. Earlier in the day, Sara took to Instagram to post the pictures from the graduation ceremony.

The 20-year-old, who graduated from the University College, London, captioned her Instagram post as "I did what?". Sara studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to college in the United Kingdom.

Back in 2017, Sara was in the news as someone had made a fake Twitter account in her name. However, Sachin was prompt to react and appealed to the social media platforms to take corrective measures against the fake account holders.

I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lbcdU546aS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2017

Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately 2/2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2017

According to media reports, earlier this year, a software engineer from Andheri was arrested for creating and running a fake twitter handle under Sara Tendulkar's name.

Sachin, who is known to be a family man, is spotted at various social gatherings with his wife and both children in tow. Be it his retirement Test or his documentary film's premiere, they are mostly seen together.

The 45-year-old cricketer, who is fondly known as the 'master blaster' has scored 51 Test centuries, his highest score being 248 not out. He also has 49 centuries under his belt from 463 ODIs, his highest being 200 not out.

The right-handed batsman played his last ODI against pakistan in March 18, 2012 and his last Test against the West Indies in 2013.