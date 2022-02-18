Virat Kohli has long been seen as the natural heir to Sachin Tendulkar in the Indian cricket team due to his batting prowess. While Kohli is currently going through a lean patch and hasn't scored an international century since 2019, he still has an unviable record with the bat across all formats. While many of Sachin Tendulkar's records may not be broken anytime soon, Kohli is expected to get within touching distance of some of the legendary Mumbai-born cricketer's incredible feats with the bat.

Kohli's rise over the years has also ignited a debate among cricket fans on whether he is a better batter than Tendulkar.

While many fans will continue to back Tendulkar in the debate, others, likely some of the younger fans, will pick Kohli.

Tendulkar himself was recently posed this question and the former India captain had a rather diplomatic answer to it.

"Better cricket player - Sachin or Virat?" asked American journalist Graham Bensinger while interviewing Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

"How about having both of us in one team?" replied Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Kohli achieved a huge milestone last week during India's 44-run series-clinching win over West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in an elite list.

Kohli's latest milestone is that of playing 100 ODI matches at home. The former India skipper reached the landmark figure while representing the team against West Indies in last week's second ODI.

India went on to clean the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 3-0. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side also won the opening T20I of the three-match series.