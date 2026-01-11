A drive from Cape Town International airport to Newlands through Langa is dotted with modest row dwellings on either side of the road, a regular sight but with a disturbing history. They stood as an untold barrier between people with different skin colour, the most visible signposts of a nation that once lived in two halves. The discomforting undertones might still be there, but they have a new unifying force - SA20. It's just a four-year child in a world that has 18-year IPL and 10-year BBL.

But in its nascent existence itself the T20 league has underlined its potential to bring people from all sects together and create new jobs, breeding a whole new cricketing ecosystem.

Across Newlands, Kingsmead and Centurion, several families, friends and neighbour circles now flock to the stadium to enjoy a cricketing carnival.

It's the community building that happens now through the common thread of cricket.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, the SA20 Commissioner, acknowledged the increasing footprint of the league across the society's divisions in multiple ways.

"I think a lot of our marketing and strategy is around bringing people into the stadiums and have a great time, falling in love with cricket and go from there. We've seen a lot of people come to cricket for the first time in our stadiums, and that's fantastic," said Smith.

Smith then delved deeper into the impact of SA20 on the community as a whole.

"We have our social partners like Laureus where we're investing in communities. And, you know, I think the most important thing is that we're also delivering money back to Cricket South Africa (CSA), which flows into growing the game. We, as SA20, have invested in our own development programmes as well. So, we have SA20 schools, which benefits girls and boys in over 700 schools," said Smith.

The 44-year-old also highlighted SA20's role as a job creator, and giving back to the nation's economy.

"From an economic perspective, we brought, last year, over ZAR 4 billion to the economy, creating 8,500 jobs. So, those are some really great metrics in a very young product. We're delivering almost a world event every year in this country.

"So, you know, from that perspective, I think being just around four years old now, I think we've done some amazing work around the social aspect of South Africa," said Smith.

The rise of young pacer Nqobani Mokoena, who was raised in village built during Apartheid days, validates Smith's words.

Raised by a single mother, the 19-year-old Mokoena is now being viewed as the next big thing in South African cricket, and contract with Paarl Royals has given his family the much-needed financial security. "He's been throwing the ball in some of the most high-pressure moments as a young man. I think credit to our franchises to get behind the youth programme and the rookies have started to come now in the U23.

"I think, IPL franchises are good at attracting youth and backing them. We see it here as well. Over 10 years, you know, the player salaries will probably be close to a billion rand, if you take it over the 10-year period. And that's a huge, huge uplift in the South African cricket ecosystem for players," he said.

Former SA all-rounder Lance Klusener, who is now coaching Durban Super Giants, too supported Smith's view.

"It's been amazing in just four years. The players that's produced, players that are now feeding into the national team in that first three-year cycle. So it's extremely exciting.

"It gives our provincial players the opportunity to play under the bright lights and the big crowds. IPL is a sterling example of that, and I'm sure SA20 will be right behind that," said Klusener.

But even the established South African stars now feel more connected to their home fans through their respective SA20 teams.

Pretoria Capitals spinner Keshav Maharaj explained it.

"Yeah, look, this is my home. Kingsmead is always close to me because I have played all my life over here. It now feels even better to have a franchise that you and the fans connect easily, and South African cricket will be all the more strong for it," said Maharaj.

But the SA20 is gradually growing on international stars too as a viable career and financial option apart from the respective country's central contract or an IPL deal.

West Indian batters Shai Hope and Roston Chase and New Zealand star Kane Williamson are currently involved in the SA20 as players.

"If they're not playing international cricket, they want to be here. I think that's the message we're getting back from them (players). That they really love coming here, it's highly competitive cricket. Obviously, it's a great place to be over the summer, and there's crowds, and it's fun," Smith weighed in.

'Welcome to Incredible' is the SA20 tagline, and, by all metrics, it has clearly gone beyond a catchy phrase.