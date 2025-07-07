Wiaan Mulder is on course to slam the highest individual score in Test. At lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test on Bulawayo, Mulder was batting on 367 off just 334 balls (4x6s, 49x4s). If he goes past the score of 400, he will break West Indies great Brian Lara's record (400* vs England in 2004) for the highest individual score in 148-year history of Test cricket. Already Mulder's score is among the top five individual scores ever in Tests. This is the highest individual score in away Tests.

Earlier, Wiaan Mulder hit a record-breaking double century in his first match as captain as South Africa went on a run spree on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

Mulder's unbeaten 264 in a total of 465 for four was the highest score by a first-time Test captain in the history of the game.

It was only the third double century by a new captain and beat Graham Dowling's 239 for New Zealand against India in Christchurch in 1968.

Mulder was only the third South African to make a hundred in his first match in charge and the first since Jackie McGlew against England in 1955.

It was an almost flawless performance by Mulder, who was made captain after Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin injury while leading South Africa to a 328-run win in the first Test.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the tour with a hamstring injury and Bavuma's usual deputy, Aiden Markram, was rested for a series which does not count towards South Africa's defence of the World Test Championship.

Mulder hit 34 fours and three sixes in a 259-ball innings.

He shared rapid partnerships of 184 off 220 balls with David Bedingham (82) and 217 off 185 deliveries with 19-year old Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who followed up a century on debut in the first Test with an innings of 78.

Zimbabwe's decision to send South Africa in to bat paid early dividends when opening batsmen Tony de Zorzi (10) and new cap Lesego Senokwane (3) fell cheaply.

Bedingham joined Mulder with the total on 24 for two after an hour. The tempo changed dramatically as the two batsmen attacked the bowling and added 89 runs in the next hour before lunch.

"We both play that way naturally," said Bedingham. "I feel the pitch had less bounce than the last one (in the first Test) and we could trust the bounce."

Bedingham said Mulder deserved his success after early struggles at Test level. He had a batting average of just above 22 before scoring 147 in the second innings of the first Test.

"I know how hard he has worked for five years," said Bedingham.

The runs flowed freely for the rest of the day and became a torrent of 222 runs in 32 overs after tea.

Mulder gave no chances, although on 91 a top edge from an aborted pull shot against Blessing Muzurabani fell safely between two fielders. On 247 he was bowled by Tanaka Chivanga only to be recalled because it was a no-ball.

His third Test century was scored off 116 balls and his double century off 214 deliveries.

With AFP inputs