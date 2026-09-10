Football royalty Ruud Gullit, former Netherlands captain and AC Milan icon, came to watch the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) live at Voorburg Cricket Club this weekend, experiencing the growing energy around Europe's newest professional cricket league. With the stands full, fans engaged and a vibrant atmosphere around the ground, the ETPL showcased the growing appeal of T20 cricket to audiences beyond the sport's traditional following. Gullit, who captained the Netherlands to their first and only UEFA European Championship title in 1988, was impressed by the speed and skill of the game. "It's a different view from the moment you see it live: how quick the ball is, how difficult it is to hit, how big the pitch is. I was impressed," Gullit said. "I understand the game, I like the game. It's good for Dutch cricket, and that's the reason I came here, to see what it is."

The atmosphere made an equally strong impression. "There are fantastic people out here. I like the vibe around it," he said. "The players too, different techniques, different bowlers, fast, small, curvy, all kinds of things, so it's good to see."

Gullit also spent time learning about cricket's history and traditions, including the Ashes.

For Steve Waugh, former Australia captain and co-owner of the Amsterdam Flames, Gullit's presence reflects the opportunity for cricket to become part of Europe's wider sporting conversation.

"I invited Ruud along as my guest today, and it was terrific to share a cricket ground with him here in the Netherlands, I believe the first time two Laureus World Sports Academy members have been at an ETPL match together," Waugh said. "Ruud is one of the great names in European sport, and he understands what it takes to build something and inspire the next generation. He told me he loves seeing people have a go and do things a bit differently, and he thoroughly enjoyed his first ever game of T20 cricket. Cricket has a huge opportunity in Europe, and days like this show the ETPL is already earning its place in the continent's sporting life."

ETPL co-founder Abhishek Bachchan said Gullit's visit comes at an exciting moment for the league: "The response we've had over the last few days in the Netherlands has been absolutely overwhelming. To see the energy around the ETPL has been incredibly encouraging for everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen. And to have someone like Ruud Gullit come and experience it for himself is a powerful sign of how cricket is growing in Europe. It's hugely exciting for all of us."

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