The Calcutta High Court directed Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month as alimony to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and their daughter. It was a massive decision in a legal battle that has lasted over six years. However, in an interview with PTI, Jahan revealed that the amount is quite less when considering Shami's lifestyle and they had demanded Rs 10 lakh per month. According to the court order, Shami was instructed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh monthly to Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh to their daughter. Earlier, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery.

“The way he leads his lifestyle, INR 4 lakh is less. We demanded INR 10 lakh four years ago. The cost of living has increased now. And we will demand it again. This judgment is a big win for me. I'm thankful to Imtiaz bhai (Jahan's advocate) and the Hon'ble Judge of the High Court. But I still think we should be getting a higher amount of money so I can take care of our daughter and meet her needs,” Jahan said.

Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed on Wednesday that Shami will be required to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to Jahan and said there is a high chance the maintenance might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh.

Imtiaz Ahmed said it was "the best moment" for Hasin Jahan.

"From 2018 to 2024, she had been running from pillar to post. Ultimately, it was pronounced in open court yesterday that Rs 1.5 lakh would be provided for Hasin Jahan, Rs 2.5 lakh for the daughter (both to be paid monthly), and that any time the daughter requires assistance, it would be provided by Mohammed Shami," he said.

"The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months. There is a high chance that when they return to the trial court to conclude the hearing on maintenance, it might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh because the claim of Hasin Jahan in her maintenance application was for Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakh," he added.

(With ANI inputs)