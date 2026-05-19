Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag misses out on the game as Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. With three playoff spots already sealed, RR are among the front-runners for the final position. RR have two league matches remaining, and if they win both, they will be through to the next round. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant-led LSG has shown improved performance of late, which increases the trouble for RR. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 game:
RR vs LSG Live: Mohsin replaces Shami
Rishabh Pant - Pretty confident, we know this is a good wicket to bat on. Happy to either bat or bowl first. We've a lot to play for, we take great pride in playing for the owners and the fans. Aiden has gone home for a personal matter; Shami is out and Mohsin has replaced him. Badoni replaces Aiden.
RR vs LSG Live: Parag has "hamstring" issue
Yashasvi Jaiswal - We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket and there could some dew later on, that's what we'll see. It means a lot to me, I'm proud to lead the Rajasthan Royals. He has a hamstring injury, hopefully he'll be fine. Three changes for us. We're all speaking to everyone, the mindset and the attitude is important and that's what we want to bring to9 this game. Just smile and enjoy the game. That's what I want to say. Jaddu bhai is recovering, he has some niggle and should be fine soon.
RR vs LSG Live: Rajasthan opt to bowl vs LSG!
Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal wins toss and opts to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their must-win IPL 2026 game tonight!
RR vs LSG Live: LSG fight for prestige
Batting has been the weakest link for LSG but Mitchell Marsh played a blinder against CSK to script a welcome win. Rishabh Pant, who has not found a settled position in the batting order throughout the season, did not come out to bat in the last game, giving time in the middle to other batters. The season is done and dusted for LSG but wins in the remaining games would lessen the pain of an otherwise forgettable campaign.
RR vs LSG Live: LSG have nothing to lose
LSG, dealing with issues of their own, come into the game on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat Chennai Super Kings at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).
RR vs LSG Live: A look at RR's batting -
Rajasthan Royals have been relying heavily on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for flying starts but the youngster has not got enough support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end. Dhruv Jurel has played some sublime knocks but the one on Sunday night was a rather subdued one with wickets falling at the other end.
Captain Riyan Parag was underwhelming in the first half of the IPL but has picked up pace in the recent games. He would want his side to be much more clinical in the last five overs with the bat.
RR vs LSG Live: A must-win game for RR!
At the high-scoring Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR are yet to win a game this season and the final fixture here is a do or die one for the home team. They need to win both their remaining matches to enter the IPL 2026 playoffs without any difficulty.
RR vs LSG Live: Have a look at squads -
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.
RR vs LSG Live: Sooryavanshi eyes big record!
With 43 maximums in the ongoing season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single edition. He needs only seven more to become the first-ever Indian batter to achieve the feat.