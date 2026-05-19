Rajasthan Royals have been relying heavily on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for flying starts but the youngster has not got enough support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end. Dhruv Jurel has played some sublime knocks but the one on Sunday night was a rather subdued one with wickets falling at the other end.

Captain Riyan Parag was underwhelming in the first half of the IPL but has picked up pace in the recent games. He would want his side to be much more clinical in the last five overs with the bat.