The entire country witnessed history unfold as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on June 3, 2025. Led by batter Rajat Patidar, RCB defeated table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the summit clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. It was not just a triumph for the franchise but a dream come true moment for their star batter Virat Kohli, who dedicated 18 long years of his career to RCB. Emotions ran high, and tears of joy rolled down as RCB finally lifted the coveted IPL trophy.

The presence of former stars AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle added a cherry on top. The duo joined the current squad in the celebrations, creating unforgettable moments for fans. True IPL and RCB loyalists know how much de Villiers and Gayle contributed to building the legacy of the Bengaluru-based franchise.

A Season of Strategy and Success

There was something special about RCB this season. Starting from the auction, they adopted a different strategy, bringing in players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Liam Livingstone. Many criticized them for not pursuing big names like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, or Arshdeep Singh, but team mentor Dinesh Karthik and the management were clear in their plans.

With the departure of former skipper Faf du Plessis, RCB handed over the captaincy to Rajat Patidar, who led them to their first-ever title. RCB won nine out of 14 league matches, followed by victories in Qualifier 1 and the final, both against PBKS.

RCB also became the first team to win all their away league games in an IPL season. They broke long-standing jinxes too-defeating Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk after 17 years, winning at Wankhede after a decade, and triumphing at Eden Gardens after six years.

Virat Kohli - The Heart of RCB

It's impossible to talk about RCB's triumph without mentioning the "King" Virat Kohli. Joining the franchise in 2008, Kohli not only shaped his own career but also elevated RCB to greater heights. The elusive IPL title finally came on June 3, 2025, when RCB defeated PBKS by six runs.

Kohli played a pivotal role, scoring a whopping 657 runs in 15 matches, including eight half-centuries.

Triumph Turns into Tragedy

The entire country celebrated RCB's historic win, unaware of the tragedy that awaited. On June 4, a victory parade in Bengaluru and a trophy celebration at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium were planned.

Nearly 2.5 lakh people thronged the stadium to catch a glimpse of Kohli and the team. However, celebrations turned tragic as a stampede broke out outside the stadium, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Haunting visuals of injured fans and abandoned slippers shocked the world, raising serious questions about event management. After months of silence, RCB finally addressed the issue in September, announcing Rs 25 lakh compensation for each family that lost a loved one.

Kohli, in an emotional message, extended his support: "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect, and responsibility."

Aftermath and Uncertainty

The tragedy left everyone stunned. As a result, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium paid the price, it hasn't hosted a cricket game since and even lost the chance to host the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, including the final.

With uncertainty looming over Bengaluru as an IPL venue, Pune has offered to host RCB's home games in IPL 2026.

"It's simple-RCB has a problem hosting games in Bengaluru because of the stampede incident. We learned they are looking for a venue," said MCA Secretary Adv. Kamlesh Pisal in November.

"Since Pune doesn't have a home team, we offered our facilities. Previously, Chennai Super Kings played their home games here in 2018. Our infrastructure is ready," he added.

Looking Ahead

Keeping everything in mind, RCB will aim for a fresh start in the 2026 season, hoping to add more titles to their cabinet.