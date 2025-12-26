Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur after sustaining a nasty head injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Uttarakhand on Friday. The 21-year-old picked up the injury while fielding and had to be stretchered off the ground at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Media reports revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star was taken to a nearby facility for evaluation. According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield result but in the process he had a nasty fall which hurt his shoulder and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion. Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital where he will be kept under observation apart from performing all the necessary scans.

Raghuvanshi scored a 20-ball 11 as Mumbai posted 331/7, following half-centuries from Hardik Tamore, Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan, respectively.

Rohit Sharma, who had scored 155* in the team's campaign opener, returned empty-handed with a duck.

However, the fifties from Musheer (55 in 56 balls, with seven fours) and Sarfaraz (55 in 49 balls, with six fours and a six) and a late flourish from wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93* in 82 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) took Mumbai to 331/7 in 50 overs from 230/6, with skipper Shardul Thakur (29) and Shams Mulani (48) also playing crucial knocks. Devendra Bora (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Uttarakhand.

In their opening match, Mumbai hammered Sikkim by eight wickets riding on Rohit's century.

A near capacity crowd of 20,000-odd fans celebrated the Christmas eve witnessing the 'HitMan' carnage, which included 18 fours and nine sixes with Mumbai chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (two matches), Shardul Thakur (captain), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Ishan Mulchandani, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Onkar Tarmale, Siddesh Lad, Sylvester Dsouza, Chinmay Sutarm Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand (wicketkeeper), Suryanash Shedge.

