India ODI captain Rohit Sharma is preparing in full swing for his return to international cricket. Rohit, 38, hasn't played any form of cricket since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. However, Rohit has been putting in the hard yards off the field. Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who has often worked with Rohit, revealed on Instagram that Rohit had lost a whopping 10 kilograms recently, sharing a picture with him. Rohit is expected to make his India comeback in October, with India touring Australia for three ODIs.

"10000 grams later... we keep pushing," wrote Nayar in an Instagram post, tagging Rohit Sharma as well.

Nayar's post, which shows him pointing at Rohit, hints that the latter has been involved in intense training lately.

The 38-year-old has been out of cricketing action since early June, having retired from both Test and T20I cricket. However, Rohit appears to have made plenty of effort to keep himself in tip-top shape for his comeback.

Rohit is expected to lead India for their three-match ODI series against Australia.

At the age of 38, there has been uncertainty over Rohit's ODI future, and whether he would play on till the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Rohit quashed rumours of retirement earlier this year, stating that he would continue to play ODIs after leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 final. In fact, Rohit top-scored for India in the final against New Zealand, scoring 76 runs and taking home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Rohit is still ranked as high as second in the ICC ODI men's batting rankings, just behind teammate and opening partner Shubman Gill.

The three-match series against Australia will also likely mark the return of Virat Kohli to India colours. Both Kohli and Rohit are active only in ODI cricket at the moment.