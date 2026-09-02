The much-debated future of former India captain Rohit Sharma could be on the agenda when Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials gather on Thursday in Mumbai for a high-profile review meeting, according to a report. Rohit, 39, has expressed his desire to play at next year's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, but reports have emerged that the BCCI and the selectors are not on the same page over his future.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Thursday's meeting involving BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir could throw some light on Rohit's future.

VVS Laxman, the chief of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), could also join the meeting, while Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill and T20I captain Shreyas Iyer might also join the top BCCI brass for discussions on various issues pertaining to Indian cricket.

During India's white-ball tour of England in July, it was reported that the selectors did not want Rohit for the 2027 World Cup and that the Lord's ODI would be his last. However, the BCCI quickly refuted the claims, sparking rumours of a rift between the board and the selectors.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had told IANS on July 10 that a detailed review meeting was to happen after India's tour of England would end on July 19.

The meeting was initially called to address India's T20I series defeats in England and Ireland, as well as the ODI series loss to England. But it was postponed due to the T20I tour of Zimbabwe and the Test series in Sri Lanka, which India won 3-0 and 1-0, respectively.

The injury concerns surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya could also be discussed during Thursday's meeting.

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