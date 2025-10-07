Rohit Sharma gave his first reaction on the upcoming ODI series against Australia after he was replaced as the captain. Ahead of the series, BCCI decided to appoint Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain with Shreyas Iyer serving as vice-captain. Rohit, along with fellow stalwart Virat Kohli, was included in the squad but he was not given any leadership role. The decision came as a shock for some fans as well as experts as India won the Champions Trophy title under his leadership back in March 2025. However, Rohit expressed his excitement regarding the series and said that he loves playing cricket in Australia because of the love that the people of the country have for the sport.

"I love playing against Australia, love going there, people in Australia love cricket a lot," Rohit said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai.

Earlier, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Rohit had been communicated about the change in captaincy but kept it open-ended when asked if both him and Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Yes. I mean that is the format they are playing at the moment and we have picked them. As far as the 2027 (ODI) World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today, obviously with the captaincy change that's generally the thought," said Agarkar.

Asked how Rohit had taken the decision, the former pacer said: "I mean that is a conversation between me and Rohit or us (selectors) and Rohit. But like I said, of course, it has been communicated to him."

Agarkar also made it clear that with very few ODIs being played nowadays, it is impossible to look at three different captains as it hampers the general planning of the squad.

(With agency inputs)