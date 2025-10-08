The Australia tour will be a crucial one for Rohit Sharma. Only a few months back, Rohit led India to the Champions Trophy title, but now he is no longer the ODI captain. The captain's hat in the ODIs will now be worn by Shubman Gill, which has fuelled speculation regarding Rohit's future in international cricket. Rohit has not played an international match since the February-March Champions Trophy 2025, and many predict that the Australia tour might be his last as an international cricketer. Before things get serious, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh could be seen enjoying at a cricket awards ceremony. In fact, they burst out laughing, as a person did the mimicry of MS Dhoni.

The way Rohit Sharma and Ritika bhabhi enjoying Ms Dhoni's mimicry during the ceat awards event. pic.twitter.com/SHQnUPTut9 — (@rushiii_12) October 8, 2025

Rohit Sharma expressed his excitement for the tour to Australia and how much he loves playing against the current 50-over world champions. Rohit was speaking during the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, where he received a memento for winning the ICC Champions Trophy as a captain. Speaking ahead of the Australian tour, which starts on October 19 with three ODIs, the only format the 'Hitman' currently plays, Rohit said, "I love that team, I love playing with them."

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.

However this time, there will be something new for him in store as instead of captaining, he will be playing under the captaincy of his batting partner, a young Shubman Gill, who has produced some promising results as a captain in Test cricket so far, securing a well-fought 2-2 draw against England away from home and currently leading a two-match series against West Indies at home by 1-0. It would be interesting to see how Rohit, free from the captaincy armband, approaches his batting.

Speaking about leading his side to the T20 World Cup title win in 2024, Rohit said the ICC Champions Trophy was a turning point for his team, which, after failing to get over the line, particularly following their 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide, decided to do something different. Everyone bought into that thought to make things easy for him and coach Rahul Dravid.