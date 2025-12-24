Star Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed centuries on their return to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Rohit, in his first appearance in the tournament after seven years, slammed a sensational 94-ball 155 as Mumbai thrashed Sikkim by eight wickets in their Elite Group C match in Jaipur. Kohli, who last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2010-11 season, reached triple figures in 83 balls during Delhi's Elite Group D fixture against Andhra Pradesh.

Rohit was named 'Player of the Match' for his efforts after he helped Mumbai chase down a below-par target of 237 in 30.3 overs. Kohli, on the other hand, led the charge in Delhi's pursuit of 299 against the Nitish Kumar Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh side.

During his knock on Wednesday, Kohli achieved the milestone of 16,000 List A runs. Kohli's 16,000-run feat makes him only the second Indian player, after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, to reach this figure in List A cricket. The 37-year-old now stands as the ninth player overall to breach this milestone, joining the ranks of cricketing legends like Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sir Vivian Richards, and others.

Kohli's last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came during the 2010-11 season, where he captained Delhi. He would go on to play in the NKP Salve Challenger Trophy in 2013-14 but had not participated in the Vijay Hazare for nearly a decade before this comeback. His return to the competition was eagerly anticipated, and his achievement was a fitting start to Delhi's campaign.

Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a strong case for an ODI recall after blasting a 33-ball century for Jharkhand against Karnataka.

Kishan's blazing ton is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, just one delivery behind Bihar captain Sakibul Gani's record 32-ball century against Arunachal Pradesh, which also happened earlier on Wednesday.