Veteran India players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are at the fag end of their international careers. The duo has already quit T20I and Test cricket and remains active as players only in the ODI format. Uncertainty looms over their future as India ais to build a squad for the next Cricket World Cup, which will be taking place two years later. Shubman Gill has already taken over the ODI captaincy duties from Rohit for the upcoming Australia series and this gives an insight of the team's future plan.

Former India pacer Madan Lal has said that Virat and Rohit should be given a memorable farewell, similar to what tennis legend Rafael Nadal got at the French Open.

"Rohit and Virat still have a lot of cricket left in them. They deserve a farewell that brings tears to every eye, something like what the world witnessed when Rafael Nadal retired in French Open," Lal said on Cricket Predicta TV show.

"India must honour them the same way. Players like them are once-in-a-generation," he added.

The French Open gave Nadal an emotional farewell earlier this year. The record 14-time champion on the Paris clay retired from tennis last November after an illustrious career. In May this year, Court Philippe Chatrier paid tribute to the tennis legend. He was also joined by three of his biggest rivals on court: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

It was a memorable goodbye for Nadal as emotional fans in huge numbers wore custom red tops with the message "Merci Rafa" written on them. He was greeted with a standing ovation as he walked out onto Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was left in tears as the big screens at the venue displayed a montage of his highlights at the tournament.

Madan Lal wants that a similar farewell should be given to India's cricket legends Rohit and Virat.