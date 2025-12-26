Rohit Sharma, after an exemplary 155-run knock against Sikkim in Mumbai's opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, departed for a golden duck in the team's second game of the tournament against Uttarakhand on Friday. The Hitman was surprised by a bouncer from pacer Devendra Singh Bora on the first delivery he faced. Though Rohit is one of the finest when it comes to executing pull shots, he erred this time and got caught in the deep. Thousands of fans had arrived at the venue in Jaipur just to see Rohit play but the opening batter's early departure led to a huge disappointment.

Rohit Sharma's catch was almost dropped by the fielder, but he held on to it on the second attempt. pic.twitter.com/Fcb1965xfW — (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2025

Since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Tests and T20Is, there has been plenty of chatter around their future. Questions arose, how would Rohit and Kohli--38 and nearly 37--stay motivated and how would they maintain match fitness after long breaks?

The Australia series came seven months after Rohit and Kohli last played internationally, and almost four months since they had played any professional cricket. Concerns grew when Kohli struggled in the first two ODIs, and Rohit looked tentative. Timing was off, rust was visible, and people wondered if they could make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Then came the third ODI of the Australia vs India series. India had already lost the series, but that didn't matter. Rohit and Kohli, batting together again, led a chase that felt familiar.

Since then, critics have found new reasons to cheer, as per Wisden. Against South Africa, Kohli looked like his old self: perfect footwork, timing, and quick running. Rohit soon followed, finding his rhythm and finishing the series with a fifty.

Around the same time, discussions started about whether Rohit and Kohli would participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With a new rule requiring centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket to remain eligible for national selection, all attention turned to them. The question was clear: would they commit to domestic cricket or take more time off? However, both of them featured for their respective VHT teams on December 24.

Both scored centuries--Kohli made 131 off 101 balls, and Rohit 155 off 94. But it wasn't just about the runs; it was about showing commitment.

While Rohit recorded a duck in Mumbai's second match in the domestic one-day tournament, Kohli recorded another 50+ score.