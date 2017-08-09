Rohit Sharma Trolls Teammates After They Meet The Great Khali

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Wednesday trolled his teammates after they met former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali on August 7. The batsman uploaded a split picture of him holding the WWE Championship belt and his teammates meeting Khali and captioned it as, "Well tried fellas, but the belt is here," followed by a string of emojis. India skipper Virat Kohli had met the wrestling superstar after the second Test ended on Day 4 at Colombo. Kohli captioned the image as, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!."

Well tried fellas, but the belt is here pic.twitter.com/e7EQlsN0Hc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 9, 2017

The Great Khali has been part of several iconic duels in the WWE ring and is the first Indian to make it big in the business. Khali, who won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt in 2007, appeared in his final match in WWE on October 31, 2014 and his contract expired on November 13.

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), was gifted a customised WWE champions belt by the Chief Operating Officer of WWE, Paul Michael Levesque, who goes by the ring name of Triple H, on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for a record third time.

Just a day after MI lifted the title Levesque sent congratulatory tweets to the team saying that something special was headed their way: "Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia."

After receiving the belt, the 30-year old took to Twitter and Instagram to share the picture of him holding the belt and replied to the 14-time WWE champion, "This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan."

This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/AMONfJn7tB — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 14, 2017

The flamboyant batsman is a part of the 15-member squad who are currently touring Sri Lanka for a full series -- three Test matches, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20.

India are 2-0 up in the three match Test series and will aim for a complete whitewash when they play the final Test match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.