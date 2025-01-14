Close on the heels of India's demoralising Test series defeat in Australia, captain Rohit Sharma has joined the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team's nets session on Tuesday morning and batted alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Rohit, who managed just 31 runs across three Tests in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under before "opting out" of the series-decider in Sydney, was part of a meeting that was held on Sunday to review the team's performance along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia.

It was reported on Monday that Rohit had approached the head coach Omkar Salavi and made "inquiries about when they are going to train for the next Ranji match, which is still 10 days away," a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit Sharma is back where it all began—training with the Mumbai Ranji team! Preparation, passion, and focus in full swing.#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/DWhqzyS1os — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 14, 2025

Rohit is scheduled to appear at a promotional event in Mumbai around noon on Tuesday.

Mumbai will play Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground when the Ranji Trophy resumes on January 23, and the match holds significance as far as advancing to the knockouts is concerned.

The 37-year-old, who endured a horror run with the bat in the national team's tour of Australia recently, took part in a morning practice session at the Wankhede stadium here.

The past few weeks have been tumultuous for Rohit.

He managed just 31 runs across three Tests during his time Down Under and was forced to drop himself from the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney due to his poor form.

With his future as a red-ball cricketer hanging by a thread, Rohit attended a review meeting on Sunday to assess the team's performance.

He was joined by head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's new secretary Devajit Saikia during the deliberations.

It isn't yet known whether Rohit plays in Mumbai's next match. He last played for Mumbai way back in 2015 against Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI Inputs