A packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed Rohit Sharma's first Vijay Hazare Trophy match in seven years, as the 38-year-old smashed 155 off just 94 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim on Wednesday. More than 10,000 fans flocked in to watch the No. 1-ranked ODI batter in the world, but arguably the most heartwarming moment occurred after the game. In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit can be seen giving a hug to a young fan wearing a 'Virat Kohli' jersey.

After the match, while Rohit was shaking hands with the opposition team, a young fan ran onto the field and tried to touch Rohit's feet.

However, Rohit was quick to stop him from doing so, instead giving him an embrace to remember.

What made the moment even more special was that the young fan was seemingly a supporter of Virat Kohli, Rohit's long-time India teammate. The young fan's jersey appeared to be an India Test jersey that had 'Kohli 18' on the back.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming moment with Virat Kohli fan

Rohit Sharma hugged a cute little Virat Kohli fan at SMS stadium, Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/WHs5HMGiOT — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) December 25, 2025

This became Rohit's fastest century in List A cricket, surpassing his previous record of a 63-ball hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit continued his dominant performance, finishing with 155 runs (18 fours and nine sixes) off 94 balls and leading Mumbai's chase with aggression. His innings guided Mumbai to a commanding eight-wicket win, chasing the target in just 30.3 overs. For his match-winning knock, Rohit was awarded the 'Player of the Match'.

Rohit also joined Australian opening great David Warner for the joint-most 150-plus scores in List A cricket, with a total of nine each.

With ANI inputs