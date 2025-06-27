While India and England battle it out for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy across a fiercely-contested five-match Test series, former India Test captain and current ODI captain Rohit Sharma appears to be taking some time off. Rohit, who announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the series, was spotted by fans in the city of Milan. Rohit also took to his own social media to share snippets of his vacation, in particular sharing an image of the Duomo di Milano (Cathedral church of Milan).

At the age of 38, Rohit is now playing only one format internationally - One-Day International Cricket. As a result, with India engaged in the Test series against India, Rohit does not have any cricket commitments for some time.

Rohit is next set to play for India in August, when India visit Bangladesh for three ODIs. The first ODI is scheduled to take place on August 17.

Meanwhile, Rohit's successor as India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill, is under the spotlight after his leadership in the series opener against England. Gill came under criticism from former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who said Gill "didn't quite have the on-field aura" of his predecessors, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I saw someone finding his way," Hussain said on Sky Sports. "He (Gill) didn't quite have that on-field aura of Rohit and Kohli. I thought he followed the ball a lot and was reactive rather than proactive. When Rohit and Kohli captained, you looked down and immediately knew who was in charge. In this game, I saw two or three captains - captaincy by committee."

Gill's first Test as skipper ended in disappointment as India slumped to a five-wicket defeat at Headingley despite a dominant start and five individual centuries across both innings. England, fueled by Ben Duckett's electrifying 149 and composed efforts from Joe Root (53 not out) and debutant Jamie Smith (44 not out), chased down 371 in the fourth innings - their second-highest successful run chase in Test history, and the highest ever against India.

While Hussain admitted that Gill's captaincy lacked assertiveness, he also acknowledged that the 24-year-old wasn't solely to blame. "India lost the match because of two things Gill couldn't control - dropped catches and batting collapses," he said, pointing to the team's fielding struggles and repeated middle-order meltdowns.

In a game where India had England at 276/5 in the first innings and later at 333/4 in the second, their inability to close out dominant positions proved fatal. The visitors lost seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings and six for 31 in the second - collapses that turned the tide despite hundreds from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill himself in his first innings as captain.

