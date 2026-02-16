A number of cricket legends were present at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as India and Pakistan clashed for their T20 World Cup 2026 encounter on Sunday. However, the presence of former India captain Rohit Sharma - the man who led India to their T20 World Cup title in 2024 - caught the eye of fans present at the arena. Rohit was seen meeting and sharing a hug with legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Rohit and Akram appeared to share a warm embrace and then shook hands. After that, the former India captain turned to wave to the crowd amid 'Rohit, Rohit' cheers.

Watch: Rohit Sharma meets Wasim Akram in Colombo

Rohit Sharma & Wasim Akram had a very friendly meetup tonight, they shared laugh, hand shaked & hugged too. pic.twitter.com/v0EILaxesj — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said "fearless" Ishan Kishan's marauding fifty was the difference between his side and India, and urged his players to rally after the heavy defeat in the marquee clash of the T20 World Cup here.

Led by Kishan's aggressive 77 off 40 balls, India trumped Pakistan by 61 runs in the Group A match Sunday night to seal a Super 8 berth.

"I think he's fearless. He's able to score on both sides of the ground. So, he's not just committed to the leg side. We know he's incredibly strong there, but he can reverse. So, if you've got spin, especially in the power play, it can be a challenge," Hesson said in the post-match press conference.

True to Hesson's words, Kishan scored 66 runs off 37 balls against Pakistan slow bowlers, spoiling their spin-heavy strategy on a slow Premadasa pitch.

Hesson admitted that Kishan's approach unsettled his spinners.

"I think the fact that he's in a rare vein of form, applied a lot of pressure to our spinners and probably took them away from the basics, which the pitch was actually doing a lot when we bowled nice and slow and into it, but outside of that, no one really scored better than a run a ball.