The BCCI selectors are all set to hold a meeting with Rohit Sharma over the Indian cricket team captaincy ahead of the ODI series against Australia, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that captaincy remains a point of debate among the selectors and they are going to discuss the subject directly with Rohit. Rohit, who cleared his fitness test recently, is expected to be included in the squad but nothing has been confirmed on his captaincy. "The defining point of the selection meeting, however, will be the captaincy for the ODIs - specifically, whether Rohit will be retained as captain. It is understood that the selectors plan to discuss the matter with him directly. Meanwhile, Rohit cleared his fitness test at the BCCI centre of excellence in Bengaluru recently," the report said.

The selectors are likely to sit down on Saturday, the third day of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to pick the squads. But there is no clarity yet on the squad announcement.

Hardik Pandya (quadriceps injury) and Rishabh Pant (recovering from foot fracture) won't be available and Test skipper Shubman Gill, who has played the Asia Cup and within three days is playing a two-Test series, will also need to take care of his body.

It is only prudent that the selectors might ask him to rest from either ODIs or T20Is or both.

Both Rohit and Kohli have been working hard after a seven-month lay off from international cricket since the Champions Trophy triumph in March.

While Kohli scored a hundred against Pakistan and also top-scored in the semi-final against Australia, Rohit shrugged off his poor form with a match-winning knock against New Zealand in the final.

There is also no reason to remove Rohit from the leadership role as he has hardly had a failure in this format unless he himself wants to concentrate on his batting.

Both have retired from Tests and T20Is and are now only single format players leading to conjectures about their longevity going into the 50-over World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2027.

But as per BCCI sources, since there are only nine ODIs this season -- three away games against Australia and six home games at the end of the year -- a concrete decision might not be taken in haste.

The priority at the moment rests with the T20 World Cup early next year at home, and gaining the maximum WTC points from the four home Tests in 2025.

A hint about Kohli and Rohit's presence in the squad could be the official promotional teaser that broadcasters Jio Hotstar released for the ODI series with portraits of the two white ball legends.

There could be a few permutations and combinations at play since there will be eight games (including five T20Is) to be played in a space of 19 days. It also includes at least seven internal flights, save Gold Coast to Brisbane.

The last match of the T20I series is on November 8 and India play its first Test against South Africa in Kolkata from November 14.

