Amid the speculation surrounding his cricket future, India's star batter and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has resumed practice. The player shared a couple of pictures on social media on Wednesday from his training session. In the first photo, Rohit is working out on the ground, while in the following picture, he is getting padded up for batting practice. Fans were on cloud nine as they saw the veteran player resume training. "Eagerly waiting to see you on the field!" wrote a fan. "Geared up for 2027," wrote another fan, referring to the next Cricket World Cup.

Check out the pictures here:

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of India's tour of England, which was part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

From 2013-25, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His success in the longest format peaked as an opener from 2019-2024, as he ended up as India's leading ICC WTC Test run-scorer at one point, with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, along with nine centuries and eight fifties.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from T20I and Test cricket, will now be seen in action during a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches (265 innings) at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, including 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the country, with a best score of 171 not out.

(With inputs from ANI)