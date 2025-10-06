The Rohit Sharma era as India's ODI captain came to an end last Sunday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar announced Shubman Gill's appointment for the role in the format. The decision came as a shock to many as Rohit had not put a foot wrong as the captain of India's ODI team. But the BCCI had its own reasons, as they wanted to groom Gill for the 2027 World Cup. As Rohit's demotion sent shock waves across social media, a 13-year-old post from the 'Hitman' himself resurfaced and went viral.

The post from Rohit read: "End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)..."

End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77) ..... http://t.co/sJI0UIKm — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 14, 2012

Fans were quick to relate it to Rohit's jersey number, which is 45, while his successor, Shubman Gill, wears the number 77. The coincidence baffled fans on social media, making many wonder if Rohit had predicted the 2025 captaincy change in 2012.

However, the truth behind the post is that Rohit himself was migrating from the number 45 jersey to 77.

The 26-year-old Gill has officially assumed the leadership role in two formats. Gill was handed the Test leadership role after Rohit bid adieu to the format in May. In his first project, he led India during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. Under his watch, India returned with a 2-2 draw, even though he hardly lacked an experienced guiding figure around him.

Gill will begin his ODI captaincy odyssey in Australia, with the series opener scheduled for October 19 in Perth. Finch is among those who remain interested in seeing how Gill fares in his debut ODI series as captain. He feels the fact that Rohit and Kohli will be beside him in the field could prove a boost for the impressive 26-year-old.

After being appointed as the ODI captain, Gill has set his sights on the World Cup. With India expected to play around 20 ODIs during the build-up to the marquee event, Gill intends to lift the coveted trophy in South Africa.

With ANI Inputs