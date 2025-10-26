One of the finest ODI batters India has produced, Rohit Sharma, is leaving no stone unturned to prolong his international career. The opening batter, who was named the Player of the Series in the three-match ODI assignment against Australia, seems eager to play the 2027 ODI World Cup for the national team. Having already lost 11 kilograms of weight, Rohit could shed a few more kilos as he aims to remain an integral part of the team in the one-day set-up. Abhishek Nayar, former India assistant coach who trained Rohit for three months ahead of the Australia tour, revealed that 'The Hitman' might look even leaner when he comes out to play for India next, in the home ODI series against South Africa.

"Three months of hard work, not eating his favourite food, training hard - maybe you will see a few more kilos down when we see him play next time," Nayar said on JioHotstar as Rohit slammed a century in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

In an earlier discussion, Nayar had revealed that Rohit is no longer eating vadapav, his favourite food, and is training like a bodybuilder in the gym. The hard work did pay off, with the batter drawing plenty of plaudits for his lean look on the tour of Australia. Already 11 kgs down, however, Rohit isn't planning to stop the weight-loss journey.

Rohit forged a brilliant partnership with Virat Kohli in the Sydney ODI, delivering a batting masterclass to dismantle Australia and take India to a nine-wicket win and end the three-match ODI series on a high.

With Australia having taken a 2-0 lead and the series out of India's grasp, the Shubman Gill-led side ensured that it was not a bilateral series whitewash against Australia. Rohit and Virat ensured an unbeaten 168-run stand for the second wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

With ANI Inputs