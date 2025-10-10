Rohit Sharma is currently training hard for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series. The series, which starts from October 19, will mark the return of Rohit and Virat Kohli to international cricket after the February-March Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the series, a video has gone viral where Rohit can be seen driving a Tesla Model Y. A post, along with the video, said: "This is why Tesla doesn't need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India's national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Y". The post came to the notice of Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla, and he shared it.

Tesla has introduced new affordable versions of the Model Y and Model 3, called Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard. With the introduction of the new variants, the brand aims to revive sales, which have recently seen a slowdown, and to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market. These entry-level models are aimed at attracting a broader customer base. With their arrival, Tesla has now categorized the Long Range variants under the Premium label. At present, these new variants of the Model Y and Model 3 are available only in the US market.

Talking about the changes, the Tesla Model Y Standard has ditched the light bars, seen on the front of the other variants. Also, the new affordable variant gets 18-inch wheels. The panoramic sunroof seen in the higher Model Y variants has been eliminated from the Standard variant, also the brand has restricted the new model to just three color options: white, black, and grey.

The Model Y Standard misses out on the second-row screen, rear-seats heating function, and gets manual steering and side mirrors, and a 7-speaker setup, replacing the 15-speaker unit seen on the other variants.

The new affordable variant of the Model Y is powered by a smaller 69.5 kWh battery that is capable of developing 300 hp and claims to deliver a range of 517 km on a single charge.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard is equipped with 18-inch wheels, available as standard, with the option to upgrade to a 19-inch set. Also, it only gets the grey color option as standard. However, customers can also choose the black color option by paying a premium.

On the inside, the Tesla Model 3 Standard lacks the rear touchscreen unit; however, it does retain the panoramic sunroof like the other Model 3 variants.