Rohit Sharma turned 34 on Friday with wishes pouring in from all parts of the world for the only batsman to have hit three double-centuries in the One-Day International (ODI) format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to post a special video, featuring some of Rohit's best pull shots, to extend birthday wishes. "Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45," ICC captioned the video on Twitter.

Could watch this all day



Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

"Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records Hundred points symbol. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay," India pacer Khaleel Ahmed wrote on Twitter.

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records . Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/k6VcDizSgz — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2021

Rohit's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians posted a video where his teammates wished him.

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond said Rohit is his favourite player to watch while Jayant Yadav added that the Mumbai Indians skipper is one of the best ever to play white-ball cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Rohit by highlighting some of his records in international cricket.

Only batsman to hit ODI double tons

Member of #TeamIndia's 2007 World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs

, intl runs & going strong



Here's wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday.



Sit back & enjoy HITMAN's superb knock vs Australia — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2021

Rohit has played 38 Tests, 227 ODIs and 111 T20Is for India. He has scored 2615 runs in the longest format of the game with the help of seven centuries.

In ODIs, Rohit has 9205 runs and he has hit 29 hundreds in the 50-over format.

Rohit, who was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, also has four centuries to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit is currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. The defending champions are fourth on the points table with three wins from six matches.