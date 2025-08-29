Legendary India opener Rohit Sharma is also one of the greatest power-hitters in the history of cricket. Rohit holds the record for the most sixes hit in international cricket, having slammed 637 maximums - 84 more than Chris Gayle, who is in second spot. Rohit even boasts a strike rate of 93 in ODIs and 140 in T20Is. However, in a recent event, when asked which bowler Rohit loves to smash sixes against the most, Rohit left the crowd cheering with an interesting answer.

"Sabhi log hain yaar (I like hitting sixes against every bowler)," Rohit said, sending the crowd into loud cheers.

"Kisi bhi bowler ke saamne jab batting karta hoon yehi sochta hoon ki usko maarna hai mujhe. Aisa koi nahin hai, ek hee banda hai, usko hee maarna hai mujhe (Whichever bowler I bat against, I go with the mindset of how I can hit them. There isn't any specific bowler I target)," Rohit revealed in an event organised by oral hygiene brand Oral-B.

Question: One bowler you would always love to hit for six?



Rohit Sharma: "Honestly, everyone! I'd love to hit all of them. There's no particular one. My mindset is always the same-I just want to hit, doesn't matter who's in front of me."



"Mera toh aisa hee hai, kisi ke baare mein toh bol nahin sakta. Par mera aisa thinking hota hai ki, jo mere saamne aayega, mujhe accha karna hai aur usko pressure mein daalna hai. Mere apne tareeke hain pressure mein daalne ke, toh main koshish karta hoon (I cannot single out any bowler. My thought process is, whoever is in front of me, I have to perform against them and put them under pressure. I have my own tactics to put them under pressure, that's what I try)," Rohit further said.

The 38-year-old has been out of cricketing action for a few months now, last playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In that tournament, Rohit slammed 22 sixes in 15 matches, overcoming a poor start to the season to end up scoring 418 runs.

However, during IPL 2025, Rohit also announced his retirement from Test cricket, meaning that he is only active for India in ODIs now.

Rohit's next international game will likely be against Australia, as India go Down Under for three ODIs in October. The first ODI between the two nations is on October 19.

However, the 38-year-old may appear for India A in practice matches before the ODIs against Australia.

Rohit's retirement from Tests and Shubman Gill's emergence as captain in Test cricket has also led to several reports that Rohit's long-term spot in India's ODI team, in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup, is not a certainty.