The auction for the inaugural CLT10 (Cricket League T10), a three-day tennis ball cricket tournament, took place in Delhi recently. Notable TV personalities like Sunny Leone and Prince Narula were present at the auction, having invested in teams. Influencer RJ Mahvash, who has been linked with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, also acquired a team at the auction. Mahvash entered the cricket ownership business as she bought the Supreme Strikers team, which will be led by former Australia opener Shaun Marsh.

Mahvash was seen sporting a cream-coloured matching top and skirt set at the event. She also took to Instagram to share some sneak peeks from the auction, highlighting her commitment to her new role as a team owner.

"Team RJ Mahvash locked with Captain Shaun Marsh," Mahvash captioned a post on Instagram.

Recently, Chahal, during a chat on Raj Shamani's podcast, was asked if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone else. To which, the cricketer replied, "No, there's nothing. People can think whatever they want to think."

"For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker... people said really nasty things. I felt terrible... We could not step out together," he added

Talking about their pictures from a Christmas dinner, Yuzvendra stated that it was blown out of proportion.

"We had a Christmas dinner with five people, but the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date. It got to a point where we couldn't even go out with friends without worrying about what people would say," he said.

Though Chahal hasn't represented India since August 2023, he continues to be active in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Chahal's latest competitive matches were for Northamptonshire in the County Championship, where he picked up four wickets against Kent in the first innings but went wicketless in the second. He had a similar outcome against Middlesex.

In IPL 2025, Chahal played an important role for the Punjab Kings, claiming 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.87.

(With IANS Inputs)