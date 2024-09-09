India B registered an emphatic 76-run victory over India A in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 match on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing 275, India A were bundled out for 198 in their second innings as left-arm seamer Dayal (3/50), with able support from his colleagues Mukesh Kumar (2/50) and Navdeep Saini (2/41), led the India B attack. Amid this thrilling encounter, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was playing for India B, grabbed everyone's attention due to his hilarious antics.

In the 41st over of India A's chase, Kuldeep Yadav smashed a boundary on the fifth delivery of Sai Kishor's over. Seeing this, Pant, who was standing behind the stumps, asked all the fielders to come closer as he anticipated that Kuldeep would be taking a single on the last delivery.

As Pant made the fielding changes, Kuldeep told him that he will not be taking a single. Hearing this, Pant hilariously asked him to swear on his mother.

Rishabh Pant - sab aage aao, ye single lega (everyone come close, he'll take the single).



Kuldeep Yadav - main nahi luga (I won't take the single).



Pant - Maa Kasam khale nahi lega (take mom's swear then). pic.twitter.com/Pmn6h55qxw — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) September 8, 2024

"Main nahi lunga. (I won't take a single)," said Kuldeep. "Maa Kasam khale nahi lega," replied Pant.

Talking about the match, in the first session of the day, India B made 184 all out in their second essay to muster a handy overall lead of 274.

Earlier, resuming from their overnight score of 150 for six India B could only 34 runs more to the total before getting bundled out.

Pacer Akash, whom Sarfaraz Khan carted around for five fours in a row the previous day, found his mojo to add the scalps of Washington Sundar and Saini to complete a five-wicket haul (5/56).

"My preparation was really good with my father. I had done well in Ranji so I knew I could get an opportunity here. Every ball I was encouraging him from the non-striker's end to play it out (his partnership with Saini). I think it was only the first or second time for me to take catches at short leg," said batter Musheer Khan, who won the Player of the Match award.

