India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is unlikely to be considered for the Asia Cup 2025, and the following home Test series against the West Indies, according to a report. Pant fractured his foot during the fourth Test of the recently-concluded Test series against England in Manchester, and missed the series-deciding fifth Test at The Oval last week. Pant copped a blow while batting when a yorker from Chris Woakes struck his foot. He was taken off the field on a cart and rushed to the hospital later, where medical scans revealed that he suffered a fracture and was ruled out of action for six weeks.

According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Pant will take no part in the Asia Cup, starting September 9, as well as the home Test series against West Indies after that.

During the fourth Test, Pant retired hurt at 37 and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Woakes.

Pant came out to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket with India at 314/6 on the overcast day. He completed his half-century before being dismissed by Jofra Archer.

Meanwhile, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been confirmed as official host cities for 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup, set to happen from September 9 to 28. Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

India will play its Group A games against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. It's also the first time Asia Cup, to be held in the T20I format keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, will have eight teams.

Top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup, which kicks off with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong China.

(With IANS Inputs)