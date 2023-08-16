India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been out of action due injuries sustained in a car crash last year. Pant survived a brutal car crash on 30th Decemeber, 2022 when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant sustained multiple injuries due to the crash, and also underwent srugery on his knee. Since then, Pant has been on the road to recovery. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rishabh Pant's return to the field.

In what comes as a big boost, Pant was seen batting during a recreational event on India's Independence Day. The event was organised by Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal's company, JSW.

In a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, Pant was seen stepping out to hammer the ball out of the ground, and roars of onlookers accompanied the shot.

The little shimmy down the pitch might have come as a confidence booster for the batter as well because the crash had affected his knee the most.

Pant, who has been recuperating at the NCA, visited a sporting facility near Bengaluru to take part in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the JSW Foundation.

During the function, Pant exhorted people to keep enjoying sports.

“Once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that.

“But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don't miss enjoyment in life),” Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and the team is co-owned by the JSW group.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued a fitness update on Pant last month.

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets.

"He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” BCCI had said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)