India batter Rinku Singh is an aggressive batter, who gained widespread recognition for his powerful hitting. Rinku came into the limelight after he took Kolkata Knight Riders to victory after smashing five sixes in an over against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. He then made his international debut and played many match winning knocks for India. So far, he has played 23 T20Is and two ODIs for India. It won't be wrong to say that Rinku is arguably one of the best finishers from India. It is highly likely that there will be a mega auction ahead of IPL 2025 and major changes in the team formation can be seen. As teams will not be allowed to retain more than four to five players, Rinku was recently asked to chose a franchise if KKR don't retain him.

Rinku snubbed both the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and opted for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. "RCB, because Virat Kohli is there," Rinku told Sportstak.

Both Rinku and Virat share a very good bond of friendship and the duo has been spotted on numerous occasions together.

Talking about in IPL journey, Rinku was signed by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2017 but did not feature in a single game. In 2018, he was bought by KKR and stayed with them till 2022.

In the mega auction in 2022, he was signed again by KKR and this time, he proved his worth and went on to emerge as a great finisher.

Rinku also opened about his snub from the first round matches of Duleep Trophy and stated that his poor outing in domestic cricket is the main reason behind it.

"Nothing...I didn't perform that well (in domestic season). I didn't play many matches in the Ranji Trophy...I played 2-3 matches. I wasn't selected because I didn't play that well. I might get selected for next-round matches," said Rinku.