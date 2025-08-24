India batter Rinku Singh shared a brilliant story about how Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan encouraged him during his tough time. Rinku is an integral part of KKR's lineup since IPL 2022. With his blistering five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans in 2023, Rinku became a household name and eventually earned a spot in the Indian team. However, the middle-order batter faced disappointment when he was snubbed from India's squad for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Rinku, who was snubbed from the main squad and was named in the reserves, revealed that he travelled with Shah Rukh for his visa formalities.

"So this was the time when I wasn't selected in the main squad - I was in the standby list. The team had already left, and I had to go for visa formalities. Sir (referring to Shah Rukh Khan) also had to leave the next day. My flight had already been booked, and I was about to leave - alone," said Rinku on RevSportz.

"Somehow, either Sir or Pooja ma'am found out, and they said I should travel with Sir, I was completely nervous - like, "I'm going to travel alone with Sir? How will I handle myself? What will I say? tried so many times to refuse," he added.

Rinku revealed that it was the first time he sat in a charter flight and how the KKR owner motivated him to do better.

"But once Sir had said it, how could I say no? Yes, there was a conversation in the car. He was giving me a lot of encouragement. That season also wasn't going too well for me. So he was explaining things to me, giving me support. So he was motivating me a lot," said Rinku.

"And for the first time, I sat in a charter flight - and that too, with Sir. Those two hours were really, really amazing for me. What can I even say it was just incredible. So many beautiful things happened," he added.