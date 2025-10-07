Internet was in awe after India batter Rinku Singh gifted a brand new electric scooter to his sister, Neha. Rinku, who was part of the victorious T20 Asia Cup 2025 squad, sealed the win in the final against Pakistan with a memorable one-ball cameo. Facing his first ball of the tournament with India needing just one run, the Kolkata Knight Riders star smashed a boundary to propel the team to a five-wicket victory. Days after India's win, Rinku showed his brotherly side and gifted a Vida VX2 Plus red electric scooter to his sister, which costs around Rs 1 lakh.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted some pictures of herself and Rinku, posing with her new gift. "Thank You Rinku Bhaiya," wrote Neha in the caption of her post.



Interestingly, Rinku also bought a luxurious three-storied bungalow in Aligarh in November 2024. The bungalow, which was purchased at a whopping price of Rs 3.5 crore, is named Veena Palace (after Rinku's mother).

Rinku had manifested hitting the winning runs in the Asia Cup and, despite playing just one ball in the entire tournament, the Indian finisher incredibly managed to do that in the final against Pakistan. Rinku's first game of the tournament happened to be the high-pressure final against Pakistan. All he needed was just one ball to make his wish come true-a hit over mid-on on his very first ball, taking India to their ninth Asia Cup title and second in the shortest format.

"Nothing else matters. This one ball mattered. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy," said an elated Rinku after an edge-of-the-seat final.

Apart from Rinku's boundary, it was actually batter Tilak Varma who played a clinical knock of 69 runs* to help India register a thrilling win in the final match.