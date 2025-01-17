India's star batter Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament (MP) Priya Saroj, claimed multiple media houses and journalists on Friday. While Rinku is a batter and important member of India's T20I team, Saroj is a Lok Sabha MP from Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Saroj, who has also studied law, has a strong political background. She is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP, and currently an MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur. In 2024, Priya defeated a senior BJP leader to become one of India's youngest MPs.

According to a News 24 report, Rinku and Priya got engaged and are set to tie the knot soon. Apart from this, several journalists also shared the same news. The social media was abuzz as fans started showering love to the reported couple.

"Congratulations Rinku Singh ji," wrote a fan. Another wrote, "Congratulations bhai. Well done champ."

Rinku will next be seen in action during India's five-match T20I series against England, starting January 22.

Top seamer Mohammed Shami made a return to the India squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the England T20Is last week.

The five-match T20I series will kick off on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

India's squad for the T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (VC), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

(With ANI Inputs)