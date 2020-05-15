Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh Engage In Twitter Banter Over Golf Video

Ricky Ponting impressed many with his batting and won matches for Australia singlehandedly. However, it is not just a cricket field that pleases the former Australia captain. On Friday, Ricky Ponting decided to boast of his golf skills with a video of him playing a golf shot. "Back in my happy place with my mates," Ricky Ponting captioned the video on Twitter. While many of his fans praised Ponting for an impressive drive with the golf stick, his fellow cricketer Mark Waugh stood out with a funny dig that started a banter.

"What's going on with the little kink in that backswing," Waugh asked in reply to Ponting's tweet.

What's going on with the little kink in that backswing. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) May 15, 2020

Ponting didn't disappoint his fans and came up with a hilarious reply. "That little kink has taken plenty of your cash over the years!" Ponting said in another tweet.

That little kink has taken plenty of your cash over the years! — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2020

The cricket is on a halt worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ponting is utilising his free time in lockdown by browsing and sharing his memories on Twitter.

Earlier, Ponting shared a picture of his jacket from a match between Australia and South Africa in 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.

"Found my jacket from the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. One of the few occasions we weren't good enough in a big tournament, South Africa outplayed us in the gold medal game," Ponting said along with the picture.

Found my jacket from the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. One of the few occasions we weren't good enough in a big tournament, South Africa outplayed us in the gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/8Mh6jJ1XP3 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 3, 2020

For the first time, cricket was included in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Matches were played over 50 overs and had List A status rather than full One Day Internationals.

However, now in Birmingham CWG 2022, women's T20 cricket has been included and eight teams will compete for the coveted gold medal.